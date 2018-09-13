Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer said there is a possibility he could retire after this season, but he will weigh several factors this offseason before making a final decision.

In an interview Wednesday with the Star Tribune, the 35-year-old Mauer said he already has had discussions about the topic with other people, but he envisions having more before deciding whether he wants to stop playing after 15 major league seasons -- all with his hometown Twins.

"There's a lot that goes into it than just, 'Do you want to play?'" Mauer told the Star Tribune. "There's a lot of different dynamics that go into it. I owe it to myself and my family to sit down and think about those things.

"It's interesting. It's a big decision, and I want to make sure I'm 100 percent about it."

Mauer is in the final year of what was a historic eight-year, $184 million deal when he signed it in 2010. A career .306 hitter, his numbers have dipped some after a resurgent 2017; the first baseman was batting .272 entering Wednesday night's game.

The six-time All-Star said health (he was slowed by a concussion earlier this season) and family will be big factors in the decision.

"The concussion, third baby on the way," he told the Star Tribune. "So we have a lot of things to go over. I want to do that and take a deep breath and try to think with a clear mind."

Twins executives said there's no pressure on Mauer to make a decision quickly.

"Everyone is 100 percent supportive of Joe's privacy in this matter," general manager Thad Levine told the Star Tribune. "If he came with us with the question you posed, 'I'd like to play another season, what does that look like?' I think we're rolling up our sleeves and having a conversation with him."