David Wright is emotional as he announces that he will likely be playing his final game on September 30. (1:50)

New York Mets third baseman David Wright is returning to the majors for the Mets' final homestand of 2018, saying he expects to be finished playing baseball after making one more start in the team's second-to-last game of the season.

Wright will be activated for the homestand beginning Sept. 25 and start at third base Sept. 29 against the Miami Marlins.

He said Thursday that he doesn't believe his body, which has required multiple surgeries on his shoulder, back and neck, will allow him to play again afterward.

The 35-year-old hasn't played for the Mets since May 27, 2016. He began his latest comeback in August at Class A St. Lucie, hitting a combined .171 with a double and two RBIs in 41 at-bats during 10 games for St. Lucie and two with Triple-A Las Vegas.

He took batting practice and participated in a simulated game in New York over the past week.

Wright has salaries of $20 million this year, $15 million next season and $12 million in 2020, the final year of his deal. When the Mets reinstate him from the 60-day disabled list, they could diminish the amount of insurance money they could collect on his contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.