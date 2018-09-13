        <
          A's starter Trevor Cahill scratched with strained muscle in back

          6:14 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The surging Oakland Athletics won't have Trevor Cahill on the mound Saturday.

          The right-hander had been scratched from his scheduled start at Tampa Bay with a rhomboid (upper back) muscle strain.

          Cahill has returned to Oakland for an MRI. The A's wrap up a three-game series at Baltimore on Thursday night.

          Manager Bob Melvin told reporters Thursday that he's hopeful Cahill (6-3, 3.77 ERA) can pitch on the team's next homestand, which begins Tuesday versus the Angels.

          Oakland has been plagued with season-ending injuries to pitchers. Daniel Gossett, Kendall Graveman, Jharel Cotton and A.J. Puk each have undergone Tommy John surgery this year.

          Staff ace Sean Manaea will have season-ending shoulder surgery next Wednesday and may miss most of the 2019 season as well.

