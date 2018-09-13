The surging Oakland Athletics won't have Trevor Cahill on the mound Saturday.

The right-hander had been scratched from his scheduled start at Tampa Bay with a rhomboid (upper back) muscle strain.

Cahill has returned to Oakland for an MRI. The A's wrap up a three-game series at Baltimore on Thursday night.

Manager Bob Melvin told reporters Thursday that he's hopeful Cahill (6-3, 3.77 ERA) can pitch on the team's next homestand, which begins Tuesday versus the Angels.

Oakland has been plagued with season-ending injuries to pitchers. Daniel Gossett, Kendall Graveman, Jharel Cotton and A.J. Puk each have undergone Tommy John surgery this year.

Staff ace Sean Manaea will have season-ending shoulder surgery next Wednesday and may miss most of the 2019 season as well.