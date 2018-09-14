        <
          Yankees activate Aaron Judge off DL; still not available to hit

          4:58 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The New York Yankees activated Aaron Judge from the disabled list Friday, but the slugger still is not yet ready to hit in a game, manager Aaron Boone said.

          Judge will be available for baserunning purposes and in the outfield, as needed, while he continues his rehab from a chip fracture in his right wrist.

          Boone told reporters that the team is a couple of days from making a decision on at-bats for Judge in a simulated game, a step before he will hit in a game. The Yankees want Judge to work off any rust before the postseason.

          Judge took live batting practice Monday -- the first time he had faced live pitching of any kind since suffering the injury, which occurred when he was hit by a fastball from Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on July 26.

          The Yankees were 25-20 in Judge's absence. On the day he was injured, New York was 65-36 and 4½ games behind Boston in the American League East. On Friday, the Yankees were 90-56, 10½ games behind the Red Sox.

          Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs this season.

          Also, injured closer Aroldis Chapman will throw another bullpen session Saturday, a simulated game Monday and then could be activated in the middle of next week.

          Chapman has not pitched in a game since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

