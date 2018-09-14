An MRI revealed that Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has a moderate left-hamstring strain and he will not pitch the rest of the regular season, according to the team.

The right-hander's status for the postseason is not known, according to the Cubs.

On Thursday against the Washington Nationals, Strop hit a sharp double-play grounder to third in the 10th inning and pulled up while running to first. It was his second at-bat of the season.

Strop said after the game that he expected to miss an extended period of time.

Strop, 33, has served as Chicago's closer since Brandon Morrow was placed on the disabled list July 18. He is 11-of-13 in save situations in that span and has 13 saves on the season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.