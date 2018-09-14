In SVP's 1 Big Thing he pays his respects to New York Mets' legend David Wright, who will be retiring at the end of the season. (3:21)

New York Mets infielder David Wright could be used as a pinch hitter ahead of his final start on Sept. 29, manager Mickey Callaway said Friday.

Wright will be activated from the 60-day disabled list when the team returns home Sept. 25, and he is slated to start on Sept. 29 against Miami. Wright has not played in the majors since May 2016.

On Friday, Callaway said he will give Wright, who is returning from neck, back and shoulder injuries, ample notice if he plans to use him in a pinch-hit scenario.

"I need to at least give him a few innings heads up," Callaway told reporters. "We'll know how the game's going and things like that."

Wright appeared in 12 rehab games in August, hitting a combined .171 with a double and two RBIs in 41 at-bats for Class A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas.

He took live batting practice twice since Saturday and also fielded grounders.