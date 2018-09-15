Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Clay Buchholz won't pitch again this season, manager Torey Lovullo said Friday night.

Buchholz was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday because of tightness in his right elbow and was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right forearm.

Lovullo said after Friday night's game that he would have more information about Buchholz's condition in the coming days.

Buchholz, who signed a minor league deal with Arizona on May 4, is 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA. He is 5-1 with a 1.66 ERA in nine starts since returning from the disabled list (strained left oblique) on July 24.