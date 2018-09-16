NEW YORK -- With spots remaining on their expanded September roster, the New York Yankees have called up one of their prized prospects, giving him an opportunity to make his long-awaited appearance in pinstripes.

Justus Sheffield, a left-handed pitcher ranked No. 16 among Keith Law's preseason Top 100 prospects, was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He was called up along with Domingo German, a right-hander who spent part of the season with the Yankees before performance issues forced him back to the minor leagues. Not long after beginning that stint at Triple-A, German was sidelined with an elbow injury.

Both pitchers will report Tuesday, ahead of the Yankees' series opener with the Boston Red Sox.

"This gives them a chance to pack up and kind of get here and get settled," manager Aaron Boone said Sunday morning.

Sheffield and German got the call-up following Scranton's appearance Saturday in the final game of the International League championship series. The RailRiders lost to the Durham Bulls 6-2.

Boone is looking for Sheffield in particular to take advantage of the opportunity of being around the major league club. The 2014 first-round pick from Tullahoma, Tennessee, spent spring training with the Yankees.

"You hope these guys get the benefit of that, of being around it, and being a part of it," Boone said. "Then hopefully an opportunity to impact in some way and help us out for a couple weeks."

With Scranton's season over and the Yankees six spots shy of their expanded-roster limit, New York had an opportunity to finally add Sheffield to the mix after many fans had pleaded for his call-up prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Prior to the trade deadline, the Yankees were firm in saying they wanted to keep Sheffield.

The 22-year-old left-hander likely will spend his time with the Yankees in the bullpen, although he spent much of this season as a starter in the minors.

Yankees officials in recent days have said Sheffield and fellow starter-turned-reliever Chance Adams would resume their work as starters next spring. Adams, who bounced back and forth between the major and minor leagues this season, was called up again from Scranton on Wednesday.

Although Adams has been in the Yankees' bullpen since his call-up, he made his major league debut in a five-inning spot start at Boston last month.

Between 25 appearances at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, Sheffield compiled a 7-6 record with a 2.48 ERA and 123 strikeouts this season. Opposing hitters batted .195 against him this season.