BOSTON -- Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts left Sunday's game against the New York Mets after appearing to hurt his side while making a throw to home plate.

Betts caught a fly ball from Wilmer Flores in the sixth inning Sunday and tried unsuccessfully to throw out Austin Jackson, who slid in safely.

Betts went down to one knee and was stretching his left side and back as a team trainer and manager Alex Cora jogged to the outfield.

Betts walked off slowly and was replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin, who went into center. Jackie Bradley Jr. moved to right.

Betts, who leads the majors with a .337 batting average, missed two weeks earlier in the season with a side injury.