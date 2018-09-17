The 100s tracker: The triple-digits club is dwindling

The 100 club is dwindling again. The Yankees are no longer on pace for 100-plus wins, though they are still close. The Red Sox are already there, and the Astros are still on pace.

On the losing side, the Orioles are in and Royals are still on pace to join Baltimore with 100-plus losses.

THE 100-WIN-PACE CLUB

Boston Red Sox (103-47)

On pace for 111 wins

• The Red Sox reached their 100th win Wednesday. What's next? Their franchise record, which is currently 105 wins. They're on pace to reach their 106th win in Game 155 on Saturday vs. the Indians in Cleveland.

If the Red Sox win 111 games, they would eclipse last year's total by 18 wins. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that would tie for the largest increase in wins by a team that won its division the season prior in the divisional era (excluding strike-shortened seasons in spans).

• Red Sox's 100-win seasons: 4 (2018, 1946, 1915, 1912)

Houston Astros (94-55)

On pace for 102 wins

• The Astros have 94 wins this season through 149 games. That puts them on pace to reach their 100th win in Game 159 on Sept. 27 vs. the 106-losses-and-counting Orioles. Also, if they stay on pace, 102 wins would tie the Astros' franchise record set in 1998.

• Astros' 100-win seasons: 2 (1998, 2017).

THE 100-LOSS-PACE CLUB

Baltimore Orioles (43-106)

On pace for 115 losses

• The Orioles reached 100 losses in their 141st game, marking the fourth-fewest games needed to reach the milestone over the past 75 seasons -- the only teams that did it in fewer games are the 2003 Tigers, 1962 Mets and 1952 Pirates. The Orioles/Browns franchise record for losses in a season is 111 in 1939. They're on pace to reach No. 112 in Game 158 on Sept. 26 in Boston.

• Orioles' 100-loss seasons: 11 (most recent: 1988)

Kansas City Royals (52-97)

On pace for 105 losses

• The Royals have 97 losses through 149 games and are on pace to reach 100 on Sept. 21 at the Tigers. The Royals' franchise record for losses in a season is 106 in 2005, so they are on pace to avoid reaching that total -- for now.

• Royals' 100-loss seasons: 4 (2006, 2005, 2004, 2002)

What it means:

• The Royals and Orioles are both on pace for 110-plus losses. The only year in baseball history in which two teams had at least 110 losses was 1969, when the Padres and Expos each lost 110.