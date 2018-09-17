St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong isn't too happy that his younger brother wasn't called up by the Tampa Bay Rays this season.

Kean Wong is batting .282 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs in 116 games for Triple-A Durham this season, but his older brother says the 23-year-old belongs in the big leagues.

"He's just in a bad organization which doesn't give chances to guys who deserve chances," Kolten Wong told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "That's tough for him. He's a really good player, and not to have a chance is sad."

Kean Wong was named the Triple-A All-Star Game MVP for the International League in July. He was a fourth-round pick by the Rays in 2013, and this is his second season in AAA.

"The guy's done everything. He's been an All-Star. He's been an All-Star MVP. I think he's gone above and beyond for that organization to not have a chance," Kolten Wong told the Dispatch. "To do it in the biggest games and not get a nod ... it's a slap in the face to him. I had to talk to him and kind of keep him going. They called up a couple of guys that were below him [in classification]. They just kind of overlooked him. That's crazy for what he's done in his career."