DETROIT -- Michael Fulmer is seeking a second opinion after an MRI showed possible damage to the right-hander's meniscus.

Manager Ron Gardenhire gave that update on Fulmer's status before Monday night's game against Minnesota. Fulmer was removed after five pitches Saturday at Cleveland. He tweaked his right knee while trying to field a bunt attempt.

Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, is 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA this season. He has had health issues the past couple years, spending time on the disabled list with elbow and oblique problems.