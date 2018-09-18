Christian Yelich completes his second cycle of the season as the Brewers take down the Reds 8-0. (1:32)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich on Monday night became the first player in major league history to hit for the cycle against the same team twice in one season.

Yelich, who hit for the cycle against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 30, accomplished the rare feat again less than three weeks later. He's just the fifth player ever to hit for multiple cycles in the same season.

He singled in the first inning, doubled in the third and hit a two-run homer in the fifth, all off Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafini. Saving the most difficult piece for last, he smacked a two-run triple off reliever Jesus Reyes in the sixth.

"It was pretty cool. The ball (on the triple) was in the air and you're just thinking, 'There's no way did that just happen again,'" Yelich told Fox Sports Wisconsin.

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

In Yelich's first cycle this season, he went 6-for-6 in a 13-12 victory in 10 innings.

Long John Reilly (1883), Tip O'Neill (1887), Babe Herman (1931) and Aaron Hill (2012) are the only other players to have two cycles in the same season.

Fred Clarke is the only other player to have cycled twice against the same team in his career, doing so -- coincidentally -- against the Reds in 1901 and 1903.

"This game has been going on so long with so many great players," Yelich said. "Anytime something like that comes up, it's hard to believe, hard to process. You're really just trying to enjoy with with your teammates, with your friends, everybody who's here and has been involved.

"It's just so freaky, so rare. A lot of luck goes into [hitting for a cycle]. It's hard enough to get four hits in a major league baseball game, let alone have them all be the right ones or the right sequence."