          Rockies' Trevor Story exits game vs. Dodgers in middle of at-bat

          12:20 AM ET
          ESPN

          Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story left Monday night's game in the middle of a fourth-inning at-bat against Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu.

          Story grimaced as he swung and missed a pitch, with manager Bud Black and trainer Keith Dugger coming out to check on the All-Star before they walked him back to the dugout.

          Pat Valaika finished the at-bat for Story, lining out, and then stayed in the game at shortstop.

          Story is hitting .288 this season and is among the league leaders with 33 home runs and 102 RBIs.

