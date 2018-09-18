        <
          Council approves $135M in funding for Mariners' ballpark

          11:39 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SEATTLE -- The King County Council has approved $135 million in public funding for improvements at Safeco Field, home of the Seattle Mariners.

          The funding package passed in a 5-4 vote on Monday.

          The Mariners initially asked for $180 million in funding to fix wear and tear at the 19-year-old stadium as part of a long-term, 25-year extension with the Public Facilities District that oversees the ballpark.

          Funding package opponents argued that the billion-dollar company could pay for its own needs.

          The funding package was lowered to $135 million after dozens of housing advocates argued that the funds would be better used on much-needed affordable housing.

          The Mariners thanked the public for their support in a statement issued after the vote.

