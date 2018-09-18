NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge is back in the New York Yankees' lineup Tuesday, batting second and playing in right field.

When Judge steps into the box, it will be his first plate appearance since he suffered a chip fracture of the right wrist when he was hit by a pitch July 26. Judge came off the 10-day disabled list last Friday and played two innings in the field, but the Yankees hadn't cleared Judge to hit until now.

Judge's return comes as the Yankees are welcoming the rival Boston Red Sox to Yankee Stadium for a three-game series. With a win at any point during the series, the Red Sox will clinch the American League East. The Yankees, meanwhile, are trying to retain their lead in the AL wild-card standings over Oakland.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge went through a simulated game on the field, taking batting practice off a minor league pitcher. It was the second time in as many days that he faced live pitching, after having 11 at-bats off three pitchers.

Tuesday's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET after rain pushed back its original 1:05 p.m. ET start time.