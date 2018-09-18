Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has been hospitalized in Cleveland because of an infection in his right thigh and is expected to miss the three-game series against the Indians that began Tuesday.

The White Sox said the infection is unrelated to the emergency surgery he had last month for a testicle that had become twisted.

Abreu, who spent three weeks on the disabled list following the surgery, is hitting .265 this season with 22 home runs and 78 RBIs.

The White Sox are officially listing Abreu as day-to-day.