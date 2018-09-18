NEW YORK -- Left-hander Justus Sheffield was put on the roster by the New York Yankees and could make his major league debut this week.

The 22-year-old Sheffield was 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA in 15 starts and five relief appearances for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre this year after going 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts for Double-A Trenton. New York moved him to the bullpen in late August as preparation for a possible call-up as a reliever.

Editor's Picks Yanks' Judge starting for first time since July Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees' starting lineup for the first time since breaking his right wrist on July 26.

"I know that early on it was kind of rocky just because getting the routine down was a little hard," Sheffield said of the bullpen move. "But I'm feeling comfortable."

Asked if he was in awe about being brought up and finally being in the Bronx, Sheffield added: "They brought you up for a reason. I'm not here to hang out. I'm here to do my job."

Sheffield was selected by Cleveland with the 31st overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and was acquired by the Yankees in the July 2016 trade that sent left-hander Andrew Miller to the Indians.

"He's someone that potentially gives us a little bit of length," manager Aaron Boone said. "He's not built up like he was a starter for most of the season, but he's still a guy that we feel like could give us a couple of innings if we needed it."

Outfielder Clint Frazier, also obtained by New York in that trade, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot for Sheffield, whose contract was selected to the 40-man roster. Frazier has been bothered by a concussion since spring training.

New York also recalled right-hander Domingo German from Scranton before Tuesday's series opener against Boston.

Information from ESPN's Coley Harvey was used in this report.