Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow will not pitch again this season, Theo Epstein, the team's president of baseball operations, said Tuesday.

Morrow, 34, has a bone bruise that will take four months to heal, Epstein said.

Morrow last pitched on July 15 and then went on the disabled list with biceps inflammation. Morrow threw a simulated game on Saturday and hoped to be reinstated to the roster. For the season, Morrow had 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 appearances.

Pedro Strop, who replaced Morrow as the team's closer, is out for the rest of the regular season with a hamstring strain and his status for the postseason has yet to be determined.

The Cubs will continue to use a closer-by-committee approach as they look to lock down the National League Central title.