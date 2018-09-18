        <
        >

          Cubs' Brandon Morrow won't pitch again this season due to bone bruise

          8:12 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow will not pitch again this season, Theo Epstein, the team's president of baseball operations, said Tuesday.

          Morrow, 34, has a bone bruise that will take four months to heal, Epstein said.

          Morrow last pitched on July 15 and then went on the disabled list with biceps inflammation. Morrow threw a simulated game on Saturday and hoped to be reinstated to the roster. For the season, Morrow had 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 appearances.

          Pedro Strop, who replaced Morrow as the team's closer, is out for the rest of the regular season with a hamstring strain and his status for the postseason has yet to be determined.

          The Cubs will continue to use a closer-by-committee approach as they look to lock down the National League Central title.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices