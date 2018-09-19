SOMERVILLE, Mass. -- The Boston Red Sox have not clinched this year's American League East, but a banner marking the accomplishment has already been accidentally unveiled.

Friends Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri told WFXT-TV that they were out for coffee in Somerville on Monday morning when they spotted something in the road.

As they peeled off the brown paper wrapping, they thought it was jerseys. The men, all Red Sox fans, were stunned to find out it was the AL East division title banner.

A Red Sox spokesman told the station the banner apparently fell off a vendor's delivery truck. The team planned to send a courier to retrieve the banner Wednesday.