The New York Yankees activated closer Aroldis Chapman from the disabled list Wednesday.

The Yankees placed Chapman on the DL on Aug. 22 with left knee tendinitis.

He is 3-0 with 31 saves and a 2.11 ERA this season.

With Chapman on the DL, Zach Britton, Dellin Betances and David Robertson have each recorded saves in his absence.