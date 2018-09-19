CLEVELAND -- Trevor Bauer will start for the Cleveland Indians against the Boston Red Sox on Friday in his first appearance since breaking his right leg last month.

Indians manager Terry Francona says Bauer will pitch a "couple of innings" and then throw in the bullpen to increase his pitch count.

Francona wants Bauer to make two additional starts during the regular season and be in Cleveland's rotation for the playoffs. The right-hander is expected to start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Bauer has been sidelined since he was struck on the lower leg by a line drive off the bat of Chicago's Jose Abreu on Aug. 11. He was diagnosed with a stress fracture of his right fibula.

Bauer is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts and was named to his first All-Star team.