          Trevor Story receiving treatment for right elbow inflammation

          play
          Story leaves game after awkward swing (0:26)

          Rockies All-Star Trevor Story leaves the game during the 4th inning after an awkward swing. (0:26)

          9:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Colorado slugger Trevor Story is receiving treatment for right elbow inflammation in Arizona, and the Rockies remain encouraged that he will return soon.

          Manager Bud Black says Story was feeling better Wednesday. The All-Star shortstop may participate in some baseball activities at the team's spring training facility in Phoenix on Thursday.

          Black said the team would check on Story on Friday. He is listed as day-to-day and no timetable has been set for his return.

          Story tweaked his elbow on a throw in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night and aggravated it on a swing in the fourth.

          Colorado began Wednesday 1½ games behind the NL West-leading Dodgers.

          Story this year became the first shortstop in major league history with at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 steals in a season.

