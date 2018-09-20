Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez, who left Wednesday's game against the Yankees with a knee injury, won't play until Tuesday at the earliest.

But Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that the knee injury is not considered serious.

Cora also said that reliever Matt Barnes, who has been sidelined with hip inflammation, is ready for a game. Barnes last pitched Sept. 3 in Atlanta. He has a 3.39 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 58 outings (58.1 innings).

Cora said he would stay away from putting Barnes into a high-leverage situation, however.

Mookie Betts will probably return to right field in this weekend's series against the Indians in Cleveland, Cora said.

Betts has been used as a designated hitter in the Yankees series after leaving Sunday's game with a side injury.