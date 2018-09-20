MIAMI -- Derek Jeter is signaling that Don Mattingly is expected to return next year as manager of the Miami Marlins, providing dugout continuity for a last-place team in transition.

Mattingly has one season to go on a four-year contract he signed when he joined the Marlins for the 2016 season.

When asked about Mattingly returning in 2019, Jeter said, "He's under contract."

The Marlins will finish last in the NL East in Jeter's first year as CEO. They began their final home series of the season Thursday with a record of 59-92, giving Mattingly a three-year record of 215-259.

Mattingly has said he likes the challenge of developing the Marlins' many young players. He also has embraced Jeter's approach to rebuilding a franchise that hasn't had a winning season since 2009.