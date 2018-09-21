The ex-wife of Addison Russell opened up about abuse allegations against the Chicago Cubs shortstop in a blog post this week.

Melisa Reidy-Russell wrote that she suffered physical and emotional abuse throughout their two-year marriage and that the mistreatment severely affected her.

Previous allegations by a friend of Reidy-Russell triggered an MLB investigation into Russell last year that remains open.

"The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock," Reidy-Russell wrote. "I couldn't wrap my head around what just happened ... Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again. I just thought he had let his emotions get the best of him, he loves me and he's sorry. I was deeply hurt that he could even be capable of this behavior towards me, I couldn't understand how the man I was so in love with, the FATHER of my child, the man I married just a few months ago could show such aggression towards me."

A team source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers that Russell will not be with the Cubs for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Reidy-Russell wrote that emotional and verbal abuse became an "everyday thing" in their relationship.

"Being blamed for just about anything that went wrong, name calling, intimidating me with personal force, manipulating me to think I was the problem, destroying my personal things, threatening me to 'send' me & our son home to my parents as if I was privileged to be living in our home," she wrote. "Basically, I felt like I was nothing, a nobody & I was nothing without him, & I couldn't do anything without him."

MLB opened an investigation into Russell in June 2017 after Reidy-Russell accused him of cheating in an Instagram post and a friend commented with an allegation of abuse by Russell.

Russell denied the accusation at the time, and Reidy-Russell declined to cooperate with baseball investigators. MLB never formally announced an update on the investigation.

Requests for comments from MLB and the Cubs were not immediately returned.

The couple had a son in August 2015, and they were married in January 2016. Their divorce was finalized on Aug. 30.

Reidy-Russell, who said she dealt with depression caused by Russell's abuse, wrote about the effect leaving her husband had on her overall well-being.

"The way I was treated and the way he made me feel about myself, tore me down to nothing. I was so proud of myself for not being afraid anymore, I was free to make my own choices and I was free to live for MYSELF," she wrote. "I was taking back my life. It took months for night terrors to stop, to not have panic attacks 3 times a week, to look in the mirror and not feel worthless."