TORONTO -- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his older brother, Yuli, have become the first brothers in major league history to have multihomer games on the same day.

Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel homered in the first and fourth innings Friday night in the Blue Jays' 11-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He also became the first rookie in Blue Jays history to homer in three consecutive at-bats after hitting a game-tying homer in the ninth inning of Toronto's victory Thursday.

Lourdes Gurriel, who has 11 homers this season, is the 14th Toronto player to record home runs in three straight at-bats, and the first since Josh Donaldson on Sept. 16-17, 2017.

Houston's Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam in the first inning and added a two-run shot in the third inning of the Astros' 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. He has 12 homers this season.

"My parents were so happy that they didn't know what to do with themselves, hearing the great news," Yuli Gurriel said through an interpreter. "Sometimes I have a good game and sometimes he has a good game, but for us to have a great game together is very special."

Added Lourdes: "I'm happy for him, but for me as well."

Yuli Gurriel's seven RBIs were the most for a Houston player since J.R. Towles set a franchise record with eight 11 years ago Friday.

The brothers will face one another for the first time as big leaguers next week when the Astros visit Toronto.

"I'm very happy, but I'm also curious," Lourdes Gurriel said. "It's a little bit weird."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.