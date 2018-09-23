The Cleveland Indians have become the first team in Major League Baseball history to have four pitchers reach 200 strikeouts in a season.

Mike Clevinger hit that mark with his fourth strikeout against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, joining fellow starters Carlos Carrasco (217), Trevor Bauer (215) and Corey Kluber (205).

Despite having a combined 837 strikeouts among that foursome, the Indians as a team rank fifth in the majors in whiffs, behind the Astros (1,600), Yankees (1,527), Dodgers (1,485) and Red Sox (1,471) entering Saturday.

The Indians entered play with a 14-game lead in the AL Central and have already clinched the division crown.