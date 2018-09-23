CHICAGO -- Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup because of fatigue in his left shoulder.

Bryant, 26, was on the disabled list from July 26 to Sept. 1 with left shoulder inflammation. He missed time earlier in the season with the same issue.

Kris Bryant is sitting in order to give his shoulder a rest. Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports

Manager Joe Maddon says Bryant's shoulder is "a little bit fatigued; not hurting, just fatigued." Maddon says he wants to be proactive with the 2016 NL MVP.

Bryant went 1-for-5 in Chicago's 8-3 victory over the crosstown White Sox on Saturday night. He is batting .276 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in a career-low 96 games this year.

David Bote started at third Sunday against the White Sox.