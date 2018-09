The New York Yankees may have to go into the postseason without starting shortstop Didi Gregorius.

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Gregorius tore cartilage in his wrist sliding into home for Saturday's game-winning score.

Didi Gregorius injured his wrist on this slide to score the game-winning run Saturday night. Frank Franklin II/AP

Gregorius had a cortisone shot and will be re-evaluated in a few days.

He is hitting .268 with 27 home runs and 86 RBIs.