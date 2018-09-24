Felix Hernandez hasn't had a gratifying season on the mound, but the Seattle Mariners right-hander accomplished something Monday of which he can be very proud -- becoming a U.S. citizen.

Hernandez, who was born in Valencia, Venezuela, was sworn in Monday afternoon along with dozens of other new citizens at a ceremony in Seattle, after the team had announced earlier he had passed his citizenship interview.

Hernandez and his wife Sandra have two children, Mia and Jeremy, and live in Bellevue, Washington, during the season and Miami in the offseason.

Signed in 2002 as a 16-year-old, Hernandez has played his entire 14-year career in Seattle and is the winningest Venezuelan pitcher in major league history with 168 victories.

Nearing the end of his worst season (8-13, 5.46 ERA), Hernandez, 32, is scheduled to come off the disabled list to make his final start of the year Wednesday against Oakland.

He has one year remaining on a seven-year, $175 million contract.