Bobby Evans is out as San Francisco Giants general manager "effective immediately" and will be reassigned, the team said Monday in a news release.

Executive vice president Brian Sabean and manager Bruce Bochy are expected to be retained. All three men are signed through 2019, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.

"I want to thank Bobby for his tireless work on behalf of the Giants," Giants president and CEO Laurence M. Baer said in a statement. "He played an important role in our team's success throughout his tenure, which includes three World Series championships, four NL pennants and eight playoff appearances. We look forward to new leadership to continue our historic record of success."

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Sunday that the Giants have "quietly asked around" for a high-profile baseball-operations executive to add to their front office, as the team is expected to shake things up after the season ends.

Evans has been with the organization since 1994, when he joined as a minor league administrative assistant. He was promoted to GM for the 2015 season, taking over after Sabean was promoted.

San Francisco has stumbled of late. The Giants entered Monday at 72-84 and will finish with a second consecutive losing season for the first time in a decade.