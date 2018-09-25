The Oakland Athletics secured the final available American League playoff spot Monday night when the Tampa Bay Rays lost to the New York Yankees.

Assuming Oakland does not erase a five-game deficit to the AL West-leading Houston Astros with six games to play, the A's will face the Yankees in the AL wild-card game Oct. 3 after earning their first postseason berth since 2014 with a torrid second half of the season that has seen them go 39-20 since the All-Star break.

Oakland had finished in last place in the West for the past three seasons.

The A's were able to celebrate their playoff berth before Monday's game. AP Photo/John Froschauer

Where the wild-card game will be played is still to be determined, with the Yankees leading the A's by two games.

Oakland was just about to start its game in Seattle when the Rays became the last American League team to be eliminated from contention despite a record of 87-69, their best mark since 2013.

The wild-card game winner will play the Boston Red Sox in the division series, while the Cleveland Indians are set to face the Astros in the other series.