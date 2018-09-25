Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna heard a chorus of boos Monday while making his first appearance in Toronto since being arrested on an assault charge in May.

Osuna earned his 19th save in 20 opportunities by closing out the Astros' 5-3 win over the Blue Jays. Many in the crowd of 23,463 jeered each of Osuna's pitches.

"He wanted the ball like he always does," Astros manager AJ Hinch said. "I'm sure it was emotional for him."

Asked about the fan reaction, Hinch said it was "pretty expected."

Osuna declined to speak on the advice of his lawyer. His case resumes Tuesday in Toronto.

Roberto Osuna pitched in Toronto for the first time as a Blue Jays opponent on Monday. Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons called it "weird" to see Osuna on the mound at Rogers Centre wearing a different uniform. Osuna was traded to the Astros on July 30.

"Kind of mixed emotions, but I knew there was a good chance he was probably going to get it done," Gibbons said. "I've seen him do it too many times."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.