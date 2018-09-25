A domestic assault charge against Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna in Toronto was withdrawn on Tuesday.

In exchange, Osuna agreed to a peace bond, which requires him to not contact the woman he is alleged to have assaulted and to continue counseling. He must comply with the conditions of the bond for one year or face criminal charges, which would carry a maximum sentence of up to four years' imprisonment.

"I am pleased and relieved by today's court decision," Osuna said. "Now I can begin to put these allegations behind me and focus on baseball. I want to thank my family, teammates and fans for believing in me. I am grateful to the Astros for providing me with the opportunity to play baseball and compete for a World Series championship.

"I will make no further comments about this matter, as I plan on moving past this and look only to the future."

The 23-year-old Osuna, then a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, was charged in May with assault in an alleged domestic incident.

Editor's Picks Astros' Osuna booed heavily in Toronto return Astros closer Roberto Osuna was jeered on each pitch while closing out Houston's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Hinch, ex-closer Giles bicker over Astros culture Blue Jays closer Ken Giles is sticking to his criticism of his former team, the Astros, a position that has drawn a rebuttal from Houston manager A.J. Hinch. 1 Related

The woman Osuna is alleged to have assaulted declined to testify. Major League Baseball suspended Osuna without pay for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy.

The Blue Jays later traded him to Houston, and his suspension ended Aug. 5.

The Astros on Tuesday issued a statement saying they "look forward to Roberto continuing his commitment to be a productive and caring part of our community.

"The Astros remain committed to increase our support regarding the issues of domestic violence and abuse of any kind," the statement continued. "We have engaged with a number of local, state and national organizations -- and we look forward to working with them in the short term and over the long term."

Osuna was greeted by boos Monday when he entered in the ninth inning in the Astros' win over the Blue Jays, the first time he had returned to the Rogers Centre since being traded.

Osuna's attorney said the player had planned to plead not guilty had the matter gone to trial.