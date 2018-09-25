CHICAGO -- Manager Joe Maddon said it would not be a distraction if shortstop Addison Russell plays again for the Chicago Cubs.

Maddon has "no idea" if Russell will and knows "nothing about the process ... playing itself out." The manager spoke prior to Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Russell has not been with the team since Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave Friday, following a blog post attributed to Melissa Reidy containing allegations of emotional and physical abuse while they were married. Reidy also suggested on Instagram last year that Russell was unfaithful, and a friend of hers accused him of hitting his wife in a post that was later deleted.

Russell has denied the accusations.

The leave could be extended for seven-day periods if the union agrees.