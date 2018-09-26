Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has left Atlanta's game against the New York Mets with left hand soreness.

Swanson left the game after flying out to center in the second and was replaced by Charlie Culberson in the field for the third inning.

The Braves said manager Brian Snitker removed Swanson as a precaution. Swanson missed 13 games earlier in the season with left wrist inflammation.

Swanson, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, is having a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2017. He is hitting .238 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs.