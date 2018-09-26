Kris Bryant takes a pitch from Chris Archer on his left wrist in the fourth inning and would leave the game. (0:22)

CHICAGO -- Slugger Kris Bryant has left the Chicago Cubs' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of a bruised left wrist after he was hit by a pitch.

After the game, manager Joe Maddon said that X-rays were negative, but Bryant isn't expected to play on Wednesday.

The 2016 National League MVP was hit in the wrist by a pitch from Chris Archer during the fourth inning on Tuesday night. Ian Happ replaced him at third base in the sixth after entering as a pinch hitter in the fifth.

The 26-year-old Bryant was on the disabled list from July 26 to Sept. 1 with left shoulder inflammation. He missed time earlier in the season with the same issue.