        <
        >

          Cubs' Kris Bryant hit by pitch, leaves with bruised left wrist

          play
          Bryant gets hit on wrist, leaves game (0:22)

          Kris Bryant takes a pitch from Chris Archer on his left wrist in the fourth inning and would leave the game. (0:22)

          1:15 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- Slugger Kris Bryant has left the Chicago Cubs' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of a bruised left wrist after he was hit by a pitch.

          After the game, manager Joe Maddon said that X-rays were negative, but Bryant isn't expected to play on Wednesday.

          The 2016 National League MVP was hit in the wrist by a pitch from Chris Archer during the fourth inning on Tuesday night. Ian Happ replaced him at third base in the sixth after entering as a pinch hitter in the fifth.

          The 26-year-old Bryant was on the disabled list from July 26 to Sept. 1 with left shoulder inflammation. He missed time earlier in the season with the same issue.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices