Matt Harvey said Tuesday he will keep his options open during free agency, with one exception.

"There's only one team out there I would not sign with. That's about it," Harvey told reporters, referring to the New York Mets, who traded him to the Cincinnati Reds this season.

Matt Harvey says he's open to the idea of re-signing with the Reds, and the team president Dick Williams says the team has interest, too. David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

Harvey made the comment when he was asked by reporters if he'd be open to re-signing with the Reds, a question he answered "absolutely."

"They brought me here, and they gave me the ball every fifth day. So it was something I'm very happy about and taking into consideration, and we'll see what happens moving forward," he said.

Dick Williams, the Reds' president of baseaball operations, told reporters Tuesday that Cincinnati would be open to re-signing Harvey as well.

"We definitely will stack Matt up against the available options," he said. "The fact that he's been here and we've seen how he interacts with our coaches and our players will certainly work in his favor. Everybody's been favorably impressed. And we know that pitching is a priority going forward."

Harvey made 28 starts for the Reds and went 7-7 with a 4.50 ERA. He was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA for the Mets, who traded him to Cincinnati in May for catcher Devin Mesoraco. Before the trade, the Mets had designated him for assignment after he refused a minor league assignment to work out his problems.

Drafted No. 7 by the Mets in the 2010 draft, Harvey was an All-Star in 2013, starting the game for the National League at Citi Field, and helped the Mets to the World Series in 2015 after missing the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Arm and shoulder injuries derailed his 2016 and '17 seasons, and the Mets also suspended him last season for violating team rules.