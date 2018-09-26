The Toronto Blue Jays have decided to part ways with manager John Gibbons at the end of the season, according to reports Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Gibbons, who signed a two-year extension in 2017, has a record of 791-787 in his two stints as manager of the Blue Jays, and he ranks second only to Cito Gaston in franchise history for managerial wins and games managed.

The Blue Jays, who are 71-87 this season and in fourth place in the AL East, have called a news conference for 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Sportsnet was the first to report that GIbbons would not return.

After managing the Blue Jays from 2004 to 2008, he was let go and became an assistant with the Kansas City Royals before returning to manage Toronto in 2013. He guided the Blue Jays to the ALCS in 2015 and 2016, losing to Kansas City and Cleveland.