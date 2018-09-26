Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts had a stolen base against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday to become the second player this season to steal 30 bases and hit 30 home runs.

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians also joined the 30-30 club this season.

In the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Betts walked to lead off the second inning and stole second on the third pitch. He then stood and acknowledged a cheer from the sparse crowd attending the matinee makeup of Tuesday night's rainout.

The 25-year-old Betts, who joins Jacoby Ellsbury (2011) as the only Red Sox players to join the 30-30 club, is hitting .343 and has 32 home runs entering Wednesday's doubleheader.

The last time more than one AL player reached the milestone in a season was 2011, when Ellsbury and Ian Kinsler did it.

Betts is the 40th different player to reach the milestone, which has been accomplished 62 times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.