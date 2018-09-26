ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been cleared to resume baseball activities, manager Aaron Boone said during a pregame interview with ESPN 98.7 on Wednesday.

Gregorius tore cartilage in his right wrist sliding into home with the winning run in Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Boone initially said he feared Gregorius would not return in the regular season and might miss some of the postseason.

Gregorius, however, got a cortisone shot Sunday and predicted Monday that he would be back this week. He visited a doctor Wednesday to re-evaluate the injury.

"He got good news, cleared to go," Boone said. "He might be down there as we speak doing his tee and toss. He should be able to get all his work in [Wednesday] and hopefully everything goes well. We are very optimistic with where's he at."

Gregorius went through some baseball activity Tuesday, fielding several ground balls at shortstop without throwing them back.

It's still unclear when Gregorius will be able to return to game action, although it is likely to happen before the American League wild-card game next Wednesday.

Entering Wednesday's games, the Yankees have a 2½-game edge over the Oakland Athletics for home-field advantage for that game.

Gregorius is batting .268/.336/.498 with 27 home runs and 86 RBIs.

The Yankees close out the season with a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston beginning Friday.