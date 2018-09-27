Former Boston Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy, now an analyst on the team's television broadcasts, says he is "overall feeling good" as he continues his cancer fight.

Back at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Remy told reporters he had just concluded four weeks of radiation.

Remy, 65, was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He suffered a relapse in 2013 and again last year before spring training. He was treated in time to begin the 2017 season -- his 30th season in the broadcast booth -- on Opening Day.

Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy was back at Fenway Park on Wednesday and gave an update on his cancer treatment. Michael Dwyer/AP

In January, he tweeted that he had completed treatment for the second time in six months after being rediagnosed with cancer in June 2017. Last month, he was once again diagnosed with the disease.

While he has no plans to retire, Remy, who was scheduled to work 115 games for NESN in 2018, said "there will be limitations" on his broadcasting next season.

"The days of doing all the games are long gone," he said, according to MassLive.com. "The days of doing 115 are also gone. And the days of going on the road are gone. The doctors don't want me going on the road. But I think there will still be a place for me to do a good number of games, but they'll be from Fenway."