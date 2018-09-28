New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will finish the regular season with the best-selling jersey in baseball for the second straight season, based on sales on MLB.com.

The list, set to be released Friday by Major League Baseball and the union, has Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve finishing second, followed by the Chicago Cubs infielder Javy Baez, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox.

The Cubs had three players in the top 10, with first baseman Anthony Rizzo at No. 6 and third baseman Kris Bryant coming in at No. 7.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, both newcomers to the list, finished No. 8 and No. 9, while St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina finished 10th.

Joining Ohtani and Stanton for the first time on the list, which has been released for the past eight seasons, is Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (No. 16), 2017 World Series MVP George Springer (No. 17) and Braves phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. (No. 20).

Falling on the list were Bryce Harper, who finished fourth last year, but came in 13th this year, his status as an impending free agent perhaps affecting purchases. Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who finished seventh last year, fell outside the top 10 this year (No. 11).

Six players dropped off from last year's list: Corey Seager, Kyle Schwarber, Gary Sanchez, Dustin Pedroia, Noah Syndergaard and Nolan Arenado.