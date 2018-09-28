New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is back in the team's lineup Friday, batting sixth less than a week after tearing cartilage in his right wrist.

The Yankees had initially feared that Gregorius would not return during the regular season and might miss some of the postseason, however the 28-year-old was cleared to resume baseball activities Wednesday.

Gregorius is batting .268/.336/.498 with 27 home runs and 86 RBIs for a Yankees team that enters play Friday night two games ahead of the Oakland A's for home-field advantage in the AL wild-card game.

The Yankees open their final series of the regular season Friday night against the Boston Red Sox (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).