PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson continues to make progress in his recovery from a partially torn ligament in his left hand, and the team is cautiously optimistic he will be ready to return by the start of the National League Division Series next week, manager Brian Snitker told reporters Friday.

Swanson is in Atlanta this weekend undergoing treatment while the NL East champion Braves conclude the regular season against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Snitker said Swanson could be ready to take some swings off a tee in the next day or two.

If all goes well, he'll take part in a workout Tuesday in preparation for the NLDS.

"He's feeling a lot better than he was,'' Snitker said. "He's been moving it around and they've done a good job getting the blood out of there and massaging it. We said we would give it 48 hours, and it's kind of going where we hoped it would.

"Hitting will be the telltale thing. It can feel good, but grabbing a bat and swinging will be the big test.''

Swanson left Tuesday's game against the Mets with left wrist soreness, and an MRI in Atlanta on Wednesday revealed the extent of the injury.

Swanson has a .238/.304/.395 slash line in 136 games this season. He's slumped badly in September, hitting .151 (8-for-53) over his past 17 games. But he's been a standout in the field all season for the Braves. His plus-10 defensive runs saved is tied for sixth best among MLB shortstops.

"He's literally won games for us with his defense,'' Snitker said. "He's been as solid as you can be, with the plays he's made, the awareness, the clock, the whole thing. He's just been really good this year.''

Charlie Culberson has been filling in at shortstop in Swanson's absence. He started at shortstop and hit eighth in the lineup Friday night against the Phillies.