David Wright made his first appearance in the major leagues for the Mets since 2016, appearing as a pinch hitter Friday night in New York.

Wright jumped on the first pitch from Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena and grounded out to third base in the fifth inning.

He received a standing ovation at Citi Field with his wife and two young daughters in the stands. The Mets' captain returned to the dugout with a big smile, and he high-fived and hugged several teammates.

The Mets are planning to start Wright at third base on Saturday in a sold-out farewell game after the 35-year-old's long road back from a string of serious injuries.

Wright hasn't played in the majors since May 27, 2016, because of neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery. He played in 12 games in the minors in August before joining the Mets, who activated him from the disabled list on Tuesday.

Wright has played his entire career with the Mets after they selected him with a supplemental pick in the first round of the 2001 draft.

He made his major league debut at age 21 in 2004, and went on to be named to seven All-Star Games. He won two Gold Gloves and a pair of Silver Slugger awards in 2007 and 2008.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.