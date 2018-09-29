Aaron Judge homers for the first time since July 21 and it also ties the Yankees with the '97 Mariners for most home runs in a season at 264. (0:30)

The Bronx Bombers have lived up to their nickname this season.

The New York Yankees hit four home runs for the second straight game on Friday night to reach 264 on the year and pull even with the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most long balls in a season in major league history.

Aaron Judge's blast in the eighth inning tied the record, after Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit went deep at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.

Only a day earlier, the Yankees had hit four homers against the Tampa Bay Rays to match the 2005 Texas Rangers for the second most all time.

New York, which is averaging 1.6 home runs per game, has two more contests against the Red Sox to hit one more home run and set the record.

Last week, the Yankees became the first team to have 12 players hit at least 10 home runs in one season. They're led by Giancarlo Stanton, who has hit 37 of the Yankees' 264 homers.