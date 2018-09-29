Christian Yelich's younger brother, Cameron, throws out the first pitch after being discharged from the United States Marines. (0:16)

Not long after Cameron Yelich threw out Friday night's ceremonial first pitch to his brother, Christian, the Milwaukee Brewers' MVP candidate gave Cameron a moment to remember by launching a two-run homer in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers.

Cameron Yelich recently was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps and made the trip to Milwaukee's Miller Park to see Christian play for the first time since 2016.

"I haven't seen him play since I was in the Marine Corps, so it's super cool to come out here and throw the first pitch with the Brewers," Cameron told MLB.com before the game. "I'm a little nervous. I haven't thrown a baseball in a little while."

Cameron joined the Marines out of high school and was promoted to sergeant earlier this year, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. His service included stints in Japan, Korea and the Philippines in addition to training in Hawaii. He was serving with the 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, Weapons Company when he was discharged.

Christian Yelich sent some Brewers apparel to his brother and others on their base in Hawaii after he was acquired by the team during the offseason. In return, they sent him a Marine Corps flag that they signed. The flag is now part of the Brewers' weight room.

"I think what he's done is great," Christian told MLB.com. "It was a selfless four years, and I think he gained a lot from the experience, and we're all thankful for everybody that serves this country. To get a greater understanding of what military families go through, and the schedule was probably the most eye-opening thing, and I'm glad he's back."

Christian, who has helped the Brewers clinch a playoff spot as they try to overtake the Cubs to win the National League Central, thanked his brother in person on Friday night with his homer off Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann.