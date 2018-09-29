New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has been suspended five games and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties Saturday, two days after Sabathia was ejected for plunking Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in apparent retaliation.

Sabathia has decided to appeal the suspension, which was scheduled to be served at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Tampa Bay right-hander Andrew Kittredge also was suspended three games and fined for throwing a pitch behind the head of Yankees catcher Austin Romine. As Romine was on the ground, Sabathia emerged from the Yankees' dugout and yelled in Kittredge's direction.

Sabathia's yelling resumed in the bottom of the inning, and he was ejected after his very first pitch of the inning plunked Sucre. As he was walking off the mound following the ejection, Sabathia turned toward the Rays dugout, pointed and shouted: "That was for you, b----."

It was unclear whom he was specifically directing his anger toward. Then, feet from the Yankees' dugout, Sabathia made a motion toward his crotch as he glanced back at the Rays' dugout.